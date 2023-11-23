(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The former Millcreek Police Chief has passed away this week.

William A. Storten, of Millcreek, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at his home after a brief illness, according to an obituary. He was 79.

Storten was born in Erie on Sept. 15, 1944. He served with the Millcreek Township Police Department for 39 years and was the chief of police in Millcreek for 15 years.

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. conducted private services for Storten.

Memorial contributions in his honor are asked to be made to Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Rd., or to the ANNA Shelter,1555 East 10th St.