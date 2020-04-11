Windy night and high water levels cause flooding around Presque Isle

A windy night and high water levels caused flooding around Presque Isle.

Areas including the multipurpose trails, vista lots and Perry monument were all covered with water.

Dobbins Landing also took a hit as waves crashed over the concrete slabs causing some flooding.

Park Manager Matt Green said the water levels surrounding the peninsula were unusually high for this time of the year.

Since Green joined the team at the park, the water levels have continued to climb. Green explained Lake Erie’s water levels moved in a bell curve when he looked at the data.

On average the levels continue to rise over 10-15 years and then decrease.

The beaches were also hit hard due to the lack of ice protecting the sandy beaches.

“We’re ahead of Mays levels from 2019 and in 2019 we were at historic water levels. We are on the next step of a higher level than we were,” said Matt Green, Park Manager at Presque Isle State Park.

Greene said they will continue to survey the park to determine if any areas need to be shut down.