People are heading to North East in hopes of “wining” into the weekend.

The inaugural “Wine Down Fest” took place at Presque Isle Wine Cellars.

The free event features music, vendors, and wine.

Organizers said they hope to turn the two-day festival into an annual event.

“I think it’s good for other people to be entertained and get their mind off of things. It helps people like the vendors get a little bit of business. These are all small town people with small businesses. They’re trying to get those rolling, even the bands. This event, really, helps everybody involved,” said Justin Moyar, Director of Creative Services at Justin Moyar Events.

Wiine Down Festival continues at Presque Isle Wine Cellars on July 16.

