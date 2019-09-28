Wine Fest continues at Gravel Pit and Gibson Park

More than 20,000 people are gathering at North East’s Gravel Pit and Gibson Parks for a weekend full of wine activities.

The event is featuring dozens of vendors from far and near.

If you need somewhere to put your wine while you shop, Collana De Vino has you covered with a special wine necklace.

Jaimie Bowman, Owner of Collana De Vino says, “Individuality, whatever the person feels in the mood for that day whether it’s denim, whether it’s bling, kind of a little bit of everything.”

Maureen Mild and her sister traveled from Hermitage to show off their special wine glasses.

Maureen Mild, wine glass vendor says, “I do a lot of shows and my sister and I decided we’re going to spread our wings out a little bit and try some of these wine festivals and go a little further out of our county.”

There’s many activities that you can take part in at wine festival from sipping on wine to stomping on grapes.

Holly Ferruggia, Executive Director of the North East Chamber of Commerce says, “We have open grape stomp, West Gate generously donates the grapes to us and we have these barrels we modify, we cut them in half with little grates inside and people can come and see how it feels.”

The North East Wine Fest will continue throughout Sunday until 4PM.



