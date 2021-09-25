Wine Fest returns to Gibson Park in North East

After taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wine Fest returns to North East this weekend.

All weekend long Gibson Park will be filled with people for the 40th Annual Winefest.

This year more than ten wineries will be offering tastings at the park for those who purchase tickets.

This event is also filled with vendors and live music. The event kicked off at 4 p.m. on September 24th.

The owner of Heritage Wine Cellars said that this festival is very important to the North East community.

“90 percent of the profits that the wineries bring in go right back to the local economy. It affords us the revenue we need to pay all of our local farmers that buy our grape crops for the year, and then not to mention when you go outside the wineries almost every local business, bar, restaurant, hotel, everybody in the service industry. This is their number one sales week of the year,” said Joshua Bostwick, Owner of Heritage Wine Cellars.

In addition to the festival at Gibson Park, several wineries are hosting events at their vineyards encouraging people to explore the region.

