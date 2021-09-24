Wine Fest to return to North East Gibson Park this weekend

After one year off, Wine Fest returns to North East this weekend.

All weekend long, Gibson Park will be filled with people for the 40th annual Wine Fest.

This year, more than 10 wineries will offer tastings at the park for those who purchase tickets. There are also vendors, and live music performances. The event kicked off at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

The owner of Heritage Wine Cellars says this festival is very important to the North East community.

“90 percent of the profits that the wineries bring in go right back to the community. It affords us the revenue we need to pay for all of our local farmers that buy our grape crops for the year, and then not to mention when you go outside the wineries, almost every local business, bar, restaurant, hotel, everybody in the service industry, this is their number one sales weekend of the year.” said Joshua Bostwick, Owner of Heritage Wine Cellars.

In addition to the festival at Gibson Park, several wineries are hosting events at their vineyards encouraging people to explore the region.

