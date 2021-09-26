Wine Fest wraps up 40th year in North East

Wine has always been a staple in our region.

Sunday September 26th was the last day to sample some wine at Wine Fest in North East.

The Wine Fest celebrated its 40th anniversary with more than 10,000 people tasting wine, but only at one location with new wineries experiencing their first North East Festival.

Beau Coletta and his family have been making wine for seven years. Beau has been helping his family with their grape farm that has been in the family since 1954.

“It started with my great grandparents passed down to my grandparents and passed down to their daughters and son. So my uncle and four aunts are part of the winery. My dad is the president and I’m the wine maker,” said Beau Coletta, Winemaker at Cellar 54.

The family opened their winery called Cellar 54 in June of this year and experienced their first time at North East Wine Fest.

“We have eight wines. We’ve been steady all weekend enjoying the hustle and like I said enjoying the sense of community here in North East and being a part of Wine Fest,” said Coletta.

This isn’t the only place you can sample wine from. There are a total of ten wineries in the festival this year all for people to enjoy sampling or to buy bottles from.

“I’m a fan of Arundel Winery all around. So they are definitely my favorite thus far,” said Kayla Logue, Attendee.

“Yeah it’s been a good time. Glad we are here able to try everything,” said Tabitha Switzer, Attendee.

Even though Wine Fest made a return this year, it’s still not back to its normal festival.

“Last year we didn’t have an event usually in two parks, Gravel Park in North East and Gibson Park. We decided to scale back this year because we were planning the event and weren’t sure how things were going to go,” said Carl Gregg, Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce.

“This year is paired down a little bit, but the public has turned out and supported it as well. So I think it’s overall been a really good turnout with a local festival,” said Elizabeth Boettcher, Human Resources at Arundel Cellars & Brewing.

“Having a great time slinging wines and enjoying it,” said Coletta.

Price of admission during this weekend was free and for wine tasting it averaged from $20 to $55.

All proceeds go to the Chamber of Commerce.

