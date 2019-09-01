Wine, Shine ‘n Food Truck Festival taking place at Ambassador

The annual Wine Shine ‘n Food Truck Festival taking place today.

More than 20 vendors took part in the event. There was everything from candle makers to wineries on hand. This is the 10th time the event has taken place at the Ambassador Conference Center.

“With all of the craft wineries, this is the only way they can meet the public. So the public has an opportunity to come in, sample the wine without buying it and find the one.” said Dottie Miller, event coordinator.

There will be another wine fest taking place on December 8th. This one is called “Wine, Shine ‘n Pierogi Santa-Palooza”