1  of  4
Breaking News
Hurricane Dorian now Category 5 storm, expected to hit the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island shortly 4 killed, 21 others injured in extended mass shooting in Odessa, Texas: Police DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa JET 24 back on DIRECTV

Wine, Shine ‘n Food Truck Festival taking place at Ambassador

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The annual Wine Shine ‘n Food Truck Festival taking place today.

More than 20 vendors took part in the event. There was everything from candle makers to wineries on hand. This is the 10th time the event has taken place at the Ambassador Conference Center.

“With all of the craft wineries, this is the only way they can meet the public. So the public has an opportunity to come in, sample the wine without buying it and find the one.” said Dottie Miller, event coordinator.

There will be another wine fest taking place on December 8th. This one is called “Wine, Shine ‘n Pierogi Santa-Palooza”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar