Wine tasting for charity at Presque Isle Wine Cellars

It was the perfect day to enjoy some wine tasting as well as help out a worthy cause.

Presque Isle Wine Cellars at the Colony hosted a wine tasting and fundraiser today. The purpose of today’s event was to raise money for SafeNet, an organization that provides shelter and counseling to those in domestic violence situations. Organizers telling us the support means a lot to the organization.

“We’ve had a lot of the Colony stores that have donated to the event, so, people really need to come down to the Colony and do some shopping along with this great event for SafeNet.” said Pam Rood of Presque Isle Wine Cellars.

15% of all the wine sales today also goes back to SafeNet