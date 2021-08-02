Wings of Hope Butterfly Release taking place Monday

The Wings of Hope Butterfly Release that was originally scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to the weather.

The annual event has been rescheduled for Monday, August 2nd at 5 p.m. with the release of the butterflies scheduled for 6 p.m.

The location remains the same — 2000 West Grandview Blvd. at the LECOM West Campus Ballfield.

The event is free and open to the public and commemorates those who have passed on and those who are special gifts in our lives.

Visit www.erievna.org/butterfly-release to register a loved one.

