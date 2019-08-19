Wings of Hope host a butterfly release

Butterflies filled the air today as the LECOM Health Visiting Nurse Association of Erie County held their 12th annual Wings of Hope butterfly release.

The event helps those who passed on and those who leave a special meaning to us. The ceremony included a series of speakers, music and reading of names of those being remembered.

Butterflies were released at the end of the ceremony to represent the transition people make in their lives.

“It’s a way to take a moment, even though it could have been this year or ten years ago, we don’t forget,” said Kristen Gehrlein, the Director of Community Services at LECOM. “We want to remember and cherish all of those things your loved one may have taught you.”

The event is held for families who had loved ones that were in hospice care.