Wings of Hope Memorial Butterfly Release postponed

A monarch butterfly in Vista, Calif. The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a new record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction. A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the millions of monarchs that in 1980s clustered in trees from Marin County to San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

LECOM Health VNA Hospice 16th Annual Wings of Hope Memorial Butterfly Release has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday August 1st at 1 p.m.

This event will be rescheduled for Monday, August 2nd at 5 p.m. and will be held at LECOM West Campus Ballfield on West Grandview Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public and includes music, the reading of names for who butterflies were sponsored, and the release of approximately 500 butterflies.

Butterflies will be released at approximately 6 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list