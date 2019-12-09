Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $125,000 sold in Erie County

A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold for the Saturday drawing matched all five balls drawn to net the top prize of $125,000!

The seller of the winning ticket was the Smoker Friendly at 4478 Buffalo Road. They earn a bonus of $500 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner can be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The prizes won from Cash 5 expire one year from the date of the drawing.

As always, the Pennsylvania Lottery reminds you to please play responsibility and that the lottery benefits older Pennsylvanians every day.