Winning lottery ticket worth more than $800,000 sold at Erie store

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $800,000 was sold in Erie.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the jackpot winner was purchased at the Country Fair at 957 E. 26th Street.

It was one of the two winners from Wednesday night’s drawing of the Cash 5 with Quick Cash. That means that price of $1,601,000 will be split in half. The other ticket was sold in Cambria County.

The stores each get $5,000 for selling winning tickets.

The numbers were 3, 15, 21, 23, and 26.