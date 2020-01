If you’re a fan of Bluegrass music, then a festival in Crawford County will have you singing.

The 34th Annual Winter Blues Bluegrass Festival took place at the Hotel Conneaut this weekend.

The festival brought several Bluegrass bands together all for a great cause.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Hospice of Crawford County, which assisted more than 200 families just last year.

