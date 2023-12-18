The lack of snow in the region is impacting local businesses that staff said usually sees a high volume of customers this time of year.

The middle of December in Erie typically means snow on the ground, but the region has seen less than expected this year.

Owen Nowosielski, general manager of Kraus Department Store, said his store saw a high volume of customers in November after the first heavy snowfall.

“Usually people come out in droves and buy tons of shovels and salt and stuff,” said Nowosielski.

But as of now, he said business has been slower than usual.

“Occasionally, we’ll get people just like, ‘Oh my shovels broke, I’m replacing it,’ but until we get like a snow that’s going to stay for a few days, it’ll be slower than normal,” Nowosielski added.

The owner of a family-owned car wash said the lack of snow is also affecting his business.

“We see the customers when the roads dry up and the cars are full of salt,” said Justin Kaliszewski, owner of Frog’s Car Wash.

Although business is slow, Kaliszewski said he uses the extra time to perfect his products.

“We’re constantly working on our chemical formulations. Since we are a touch-free wash, we rely solely on chemicals and water to wash your car. We don’t touch your car with anything, so that gives us more time to perfect our car wash because as the years go by, they use different properties on the road,” Kaliszewski added.

Nowosielski went on to say regardless of the winter conditions people should always be prepared with the necessary winter equipment.

“Make sure your shovel is in good working order, the blades not cracked and the handles not missing, if that’s the case for yours, and double check your salt or ice melt make sure it’s not a big rock because that happens if you don’t use it for awhile and moisture gets to it,” he said.

Nowosielski also recalled selling out of salt pallets last year and having to order more semi-truck loads.