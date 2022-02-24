The Erie Winter Carnival kicks off Thursday with countless winter activities for the community to participate in and support local businesses while doing so.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is sponsoring the Erie Winter Carnival to bring winter fun to the area and more year-round activities. The event was put into place to remind residents and tourists that Erie is able to offer more than just spring and summer activities.

“It’s part of our effort to bring more year-round programming to downtown to activate our public spaces during the winter so we can support our great downtown small businesses. It gives people something to do in the winter. I think we have a great winter season here in Erie and it’s time to start embracing it,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager for EDDC.

The winter festivities include live music, live ice carvings and food and beverages from local businesses in the Perry Square sheds. The main attraction of the carnival is expected to be the 50 ice sculptures that will be seen around the Square.

“We’ll have a throne here that you can interact with, take pictures with and sit on. We’ll have a captain’s wheel and an anchor sculpture. There will be a big peace sign that you can take photos with,” said Jared McAlister, Ice Sculptor and Operations Manager at DiMartino Ice.

The ice sculptors have put in a lot of time and work preparing the blocks for the Erie Winter Carnival.

“There will be about 50 pre-carved and finished sculptures that we’ll be setting out just after lunch here today so those will be up the whole weekend that you can come out and take a look at. On Saturday morning, we’ll also be sculpting,” McAlister said.

The three-day carnival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with free admission for families.