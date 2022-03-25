Erie, PA (WJET) – Get ready for much colder air for the weekend and even into early next week. Temps will only be in the 30s on Saturday with light rain and wet snow showers around.

A cold front will sweep through late Saturday and as the colder air deepens, lake snow develops by Saturday night.

Any accumulation Saturday will be minor and slushy, especially in the higher elevations. Temperatures will tumble and wind speeds will also increase Saturday night into Sunday. The temperature struggles to reach 30 degrees on Sunday. As mentioned, it will be windy with wind gusts anywhere from 30 to 35 miles per hour from Saturday night into Sunday.

Weekend Forecast

Lake snows will be most productive Saturday night. Localized accumulations of up 6″ possible, mainly in the lake belts. Lake snow showers will become scattered and disorganized by Sunday afternoon thanks to the strong March sun angle.

Lake Effect Snow

Any leftover lingering lake flurries taper by Monday morning but it will remain unseasonably chilly and windy at times into early next week.

