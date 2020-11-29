Winter dog fetching competition takes place in Edinboro

The first of many winter dog fetching competitions took place on Sunday morning in Edinboro.

Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs hosted another toss and fetch competition at Edinboro Camp and Conference Grounds.

With so many events canceled this year, some participants said it was a fun outdoor activity with plenty of room for social distancing.

“I think it’s a really good way for all of us to get together, practice with our dogs, do a winter sport. It’s a little bit more structured not as competitive, but we’re still trying to maintain social distance so everyone stays in or near their cars until their name is called,” said Tori Traut, Co-Captain of K9 Toss and Fetch.

People of all ages are able to participate in the K9 Toss and Fetch. They are also able to join the Erie Ultimate Disc Dogs.