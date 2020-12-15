Winter driving advice from Triple-A

It may be bare outside, but that’s expected to change soon.

According to Triple-A, COVID has something in common with driving in a snowstorm because the best advice for both situations is to stay home if you can.

Triple-A also said that if you have to go out, make sure that you have at least half a tank of gas and anything you have to have such as medications in case you get stuck.

“The best thing to do to prevent getting stuck in the snow or having a crash is to make sure you’re staying home, and of course that ties in nicely with the CDC’s recommendation to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Doni Lee Spiegel, Public Relations Manager for AAA Central Penn.