With a winter storm heading to our region just before the holiday weekend, Erie County officials and medical professionals are warning residents about severe winter weather.

As many are preparing for the holidays, county officials and medical experts are urging residents to take a few minutes to make sure they are ready for the upcoming storm.

One local doctor says with low temperatures approaching, it’s important to be careful this weekend. She says hypothermia can happen very quickly, especially with exposed skin

“For those of us that are out taking care of lawn work or whatnot or snow, during this type of a season. As we all know within 10 to 15 minutes you can start to have your fingers or toes feel quite cold if you aren’t bundled appropriately,” said Dr. Kristen Juhasz of UPMC Hamot.

She says its important to know the signs of hypothermia, which includes a tingling sensation.

“If you are starting have more involvement up in your hands, or just in general you’re feeling more confused, that’s another reason that you need to try to reach warmer areas or get inside so you can try to reheat,” said Dr. Juhasz.

Representatives from Erie County Emergency Management are also urging drivers to stay off the roads with unnecessary travel.

“The air temperatures possibly being in the single digits, therefore with the high winds, creating some below zero windchills. Out on the roadways if someone should unfortunately breakdown in a vehicle and has to be outside their vehicle, these temperatures are going to effect them pretty quickly. So it’s really important to have a full tank of gas, have the supplies in the vehicle,” said Dan Loewenheim, emergency management specialist for the Department of Public Safety.

Erie county officials say if you are going out on the road to bring blankets, to bring water, and to be prepared for the worst.