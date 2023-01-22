ERIE, PA – So far this Winter has been soft with not that much snow and no real cold air. But just in time for the heart of winter, the weather pattern is looking more Winter-like.

Projected snowfall through Monday

A relatively weak storm is currently moving through the region with light, wet snow. Look for wet snow to taper to flurries overnight before some light lake enhanced snow develops by Monday morning. Snow showers taper by the afternoon, with an additional coating to 1″ for most.

Winter weather advisory through Monday

Tuesday will be mainly gray sky with a gusty wind likely. Nothing more than a few passing snow showers and flurries are expected but any snow accumulation will be minimal.

Messy mid-week storm.

A larger and more impactful storm system will arrive Wednesday. Wet snow develops through the day that will change to a wintry mix of sleet and rain in the afternoon. Slippery roads will be likely Wednesday into Thursday, with several inches of snow accumulation possible. Gusty winds are likely Thursday, with more snow showers and some additional accumulation likely.

