The City of Erie will soon be enforcing winter parking regulations.

Beginning November 1st, drivers will only permitted to park on one side of the street depending on the day of the week.

The streets that are affected are posted with signs designation odd-even parking.

As a reminder, this is generally only enforced weekdays from November 1st to March 31st from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

These regulations could be enforced on the weekends if a large snow storm is forecast.