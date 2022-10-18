As more people in Erie prepare themselves for the impending winter season, they should expect to pay more for necessities.

According to Flynn’s Tire and Auto Services, the price of snow tires has gone up 55 percent since the beginning of the year. Flynn’s Tire and Auto Services told us they’ve been busy and have seen an uptick in service requests despite increasing prices.

The sales and customer service consultant at Flynn’s Tire on Pittsburgh Avenue told us that during the pandemic, people procrastinated putting on their winter tires. Now, they’re coming into the shop in droves.

As we all know, the prices of just about everything has been rising and snow tires are no different. Flynn’s attributed this to supply chain issues and rising material prices.

Despite the cost, they said that taking care of your vehicle ahead of the season should be a priority.

“The activity is a bit more robust. As far as pricing trends, everybody knows that things are more expensive to transport, the logistics of shipping, those costs have gone up, material costs have gone up, so there’s an uptick in price and it’s a general phenomenon with the economy,” said Paul Schuler, sales and customer service, Flynn’s Tire and Auto Services.

Flynn’s Tire said that tires are one of the most essential components of a car and having them throughout the winter season in Erie is crucial to driver and passenger safety.