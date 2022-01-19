Winter repair season begins for Don Jon Shipbuilding

Ships are rolling into Donjon Shipbuilding and Repair for the winter repair season.

Ships made their way to Don Jon’s Shipyard over the weekend kicking off the repairs for the business.

The crew has experienced minor delays in receiving materials from the supply chain, but are familiar enough with the workings of the ships to continue moving.

The Kaye Barker, J.S. Saint John, and Sainaw were among ships being repaired for the winter season.

“Most of these vessels are coming in just for your typical and winter season repairs. Some of them do have a five year dry docking survey where the boats will be looked at and any repairs needed necessary will be repaired,” said Richard Hammer, General Manager of Donjon Shipyard and Repair.

The shipyard is looking to bring in more ships for the spring and summer season.