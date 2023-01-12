Strong low pressure setting off rain today into this evening. As the low pressure passes, cooler air behind it will gradually change to rain to snow after midnight. Snow will be steady at times by daybreak Friday, mainly Erie/Chautauqua/Ashtabula counties. Winter conditions are expected for morning commuters Friday, including snow bands, some wind, and slippery roads. Snow bands will continue Friday, mainly between I-90 and Route 6 (to Edinboro and Corry). Snow more scattered south of Edinboro to Meadville/Titusville. Warren also expected to receive just an inch for tomorrow. Snow belts are expected to receive 3-6″ of heavy-weight snow. 1-3″ north of I-90 and Erie for Friday. Snow will diminish Friday night, with a dry and chilly weekend in store