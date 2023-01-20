Low pressure moving east is circulating cooler air and setting off some lake effect snow showers for today into tonight. Snow will mix with rain showers at times, mainly near the lake. It’s a heavier wet snow, which will keep accumulations down some. Up to an inch or two Erie/Meadville/Warren, with 2-4″ and locally higher amounts in the traditional snow belts. Watch for slippery conditions on any untreated surfaces. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2go app on your phone