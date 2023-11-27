Snow showers developing today will continue through sunset. Some rain will mix in along the lake shore, limiting the snow amounts for downtown Erie. Up to 4″ possible in heavier bands in the snow belts, with perhaps a slushy inch Warren and Meadville. Roads should be mainly wet, but watch for slushy areas this afternoon, especially the snow belts. WSW flow will set up stronger snows and squalls tonight, especially Erie to Cambridge Springs, where up to a foot possible in heavier bands, including 4-8″ Erie. 1-3″ Meadville and Warren. Travel tomorrow will be difficult with the snow covered and slippery roads, and blowing and drifting from winds gusting to over 30 mph. As winds go more NW tomorrow, heavier bands will move farther inland.