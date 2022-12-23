Old man winter has caused headaches for homeowners, leaving many without heat.

Freezing temperatures, snow and high winds have been causing problems outside, and right in our homes. Many people’s homes are without heat and local heating companies are working double time.

“We are getting a lot of calls for furnaces that are malfunctioning now because of the weather getting so cold, they’re really called to work a lot harder now, so we’re getting some furnace calls. A lot of them believe it or not, maybe no filter, change the filter, batteries in the thermostat, check your batteries, make sure your filter is in there,” said Jack Langer, owner of H. Jack Langer Plumbing and Heating.

He was also getting a lot of calls for frozen pipes and crawl spaces. Some places are getting more service calls than others.

“It seems the further we get south of Erie out in the country where the wind is blowing a little bit harder and what have you. We have a lot of calls out in the country, mobile homes, a lot of mobile home calls right now,” Langer continued.

Langer has some sage advice for any homeowner in this weather.

“If you have water lines and they are in the crawl space, you can possibly try to heat tape them possibly. Make sure your hose bibs are shut off. If that furnace is making just a little bit of noise, this is very, very important, just a little tinkle or jingle, absolutely look at it immediately before it turns into a major problem,” said Langer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Matt Pribonic is the owner of several local gyms. He is without power Friday, and he says when the power does come back on, they have a number of jobs that need to be done.

“We will have to come back when the power does come on, and that could be the middle of the night, to go through a number of safety measures for our equipment,” said Pribonic.

For the latest weather updates, check with Your Weather Authority here!