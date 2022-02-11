Winter roars back this weekend

Erie, PA (WJET) – After a much needed break from the bitter cold, winter will fire back for the weekend. Much colder air will return in the wake of a cold front.

Weekend Weather.

Temperatures start out near 30 but fall all day on Saturday. It will be windy, along with snow showers, too. It will turn frigid by Sunday, as the temperature will only be in the teens for highs. There will be localized lake effect flurries around through Sunday. Temperatures will tumble into the single digits to near and below zero by Sunday night into Monday morning.

Weekend cold snap.

An early call for Valentine’s Day features mainly snow free weather, along with a decent amount of sunshine. It will remain nippy, with highs near 20.

Valentine’s Day Outlook.

GET OUR MOST UP TO DATE FORECAST!