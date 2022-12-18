With Old Man Winter right around the corner, taking the time to do your due diligence and be prepared for any challenges should be on your to-do list. Whether you’re at home or on the road, here are a few best practices to follow so you and your family can stay safe this winter season:
Home Safety
- Have a minimum of seven days worth of food, water and necessities in the event of a power outage or storm that keeps you housebound
- Keep a bag of ice melt or salt for icy stairs and walkways
- Clean out your gutters and downspouts
- Cut away tree branches that hang over your house.
- Turn off water to outdoor spigots
- Disconnect your sprinkler system
- Drain and store any outdoor hoses
- Bring outdoor furniture indoors
- Bring your grill and propane tank out of the elements
- Make sure you have a snow shovel or snow blower if you do your own snow removal
- Use a small shovel when the snow is wet
- If you shovel your drive or walkways, take your time, drink water, take breaks often and stop if you feel out of breath, strained or sore
- Insulate any pipes susceptible to freezing
- Install a water, leak and freeze detection system
- When temperatures are severely low, keep a stream of water running in a few faucets to guard against freezing and bursting pipes
- Seal any cracks or gaps around doors and windows
- Service any furnaces, boilers, and chimneys
- Set your ceiling fans to run counterclockwise
- Replace furnace filters
- Inspect wood stoves or fireplaces
Auto Safety
- Install snow tires or chains
- Clear off your headlights and taillights
- Check and maintain your tire pressure
- Install winter wipers
- Replace your wiper fluid with freeze-resistant wiper fluid
- Consider switching to thinner oil
- Get your battery tested
- Maintain the correct antifreeze/water mixture to prevent fluid from freezing in your radiator
- Check your rear window defroster
- Keep your gas tank full
- Pack an emergency kit with a flashlight, flares, matches, blankets, a winter coat, leather gloves, hats, a small shovel, a bag of sand, jumper cables, an ice scraper, extra antifreeze, water, and snacks
Driving Safety
- Leave a little early so you are not rushed
- Keep a safe following distance from other vehicles, giving you extra space to brake and stay out of other vehicles’ blind spots.
- Only use cruise control when driving on dry roads
- Limit abrupt steering and braking.