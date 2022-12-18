With Old Man Winter right around the corner, taking the time to do your due diligence and be prepared for any challenges should be on your to-do list. Whether you’re at home or on the road, here are a few best practices to follow so you and your family can stay safe this winter season:

Home Safety

Have a minimum of seven days worth of food, water and necessities in the event of a power outage or storm that keeps you housebound

Keep a bag of ice melt or salt for icy stairs and walkways

Clean out your gutters and downspouts

Cut away tree branches that hang over your house.

Turn off water to outdoor spigots

Disconnect your sprinkler system

Drain and store any outdoor hoses

Bring outdoor furniture indoors

Bring your grill and propane tank out of the elements

Make sure you have a snow shovel or snow blower if you do your own snow removal

Use a small shovel when the snow is wet

If you shovel your drive or walkways, take your time, drink water, take breaks often and stop if you feel out of breath, strained or sore

Insulate any pipes susceptible to freezing

Install a water, leak and freeze detection system

When temperatures are severely low, keep a stream of water running in a few faucets to guard against freezing and bursting pipes

Seal any cracks or gaps around doors and windows

Service any furnaces, boilers, and chimneys

Set your ceiling fans to run counterclockwise

Replace furnace filters

Inspect wood stoves or fireplaces

Auto Safety

Install snow tires or chains

Clear off your headlights and taillights

Check and maintain your tire pressure

Install winter wipers

Replace your wiper fluid with freeze-resistant wiper fluid

Consider switching to thinner oil

Get your battery tested

Maintain the correct antifreeze/water mixture to prevent fluid from freezing in your radiator

Check your rear window defroster

Keep your gas tank full

Pack an emergency kit with a flashlight, flares, matches, blankets, a winter coat, leather gloves, hats, a small shovel, a bag of sand, jumper cables, an ice scraper, extra antifreeze, water, and snacks

Driving Safety