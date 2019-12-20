Winter season begins at Mount Pleasant and Peek ‘n Peak

After a delay due to warmer temperatures, skiers and tubers at Peek ‘n Peak and Mount Pleasant are finally able to hit the slopes for winter activities.

Mother Nature’s delay in providing winter weather delayed the start of snow making this season. But, now skiers from the tri-state are finally heading for the hills.

“I’m really excited. I knew last night. I couldn’t sleep last. I’ve been waiting all year.” said Aidan Barnot, a skier from Ohio.

For other avid skiers, it’s an annual tradition before the holidays.

“We saw that the resort was going to open up today, so we thought we’d better get out and get some runs in and get our body ready for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.” said Blaine Kuhn, a skier from PA.

The slopes were supposed to open in early December, but the ski resort couldn’t make enough snow to cover its 27 trails and snow tubing track.

“Mother nature is a very funny thing,” said Donny Wensinger, director of resort operations. “We are very dependent on her for good ski conditions and plenty of snow, so we did lose that first weekend but it was well worth the wait.”

Wensinger tells us the weather for the next 30 days looks good for a prime ski season. More than 4 million gallons of water are used per day to produce snow on the hills.

At Mount Pleasant of Edinboro, employees are already hard at work for the opening day of tubing season. That includes inflating more than 40 snow tubes and putting final touches on the trails.

“Our tube hill is a very exciting hill,” said Laura Sinsabaugh, owner of Mount Pleasant of Edinboro. “It’s exciting in the area it has eight lanes, a 600 foot drop and very easy to do. You don’t need to being a tube, we have the tubes.”

Tubing will be open tomorrow at Mount Pleasant resort in Edinboro beginning at noon. Ski season is soon to follow.