High winds have impacted much of Erie County on Tuesday.

In North East, a large tree came down on Sander’s Market that put a hole in the roof and damaged the electrical service to the store.

“All the transformers are laying out back on the ground right now. I’m assuming all of that will need to be new, a new pole set. At this point, it’s unknown how long we’re going to be down,” said Jake Sander, owner of Sander’s Market.

Sander added he’s staying optimistic.

“We’re so thankful that it hit back here and nobody was around. Buildings and all the electrical service and everything can be fixed,” he said.

Presque Isle State Park was closed on Tuesday because of high winds and fallen trees. Matt Greene, the park operations manager, said they have a long cleanup ahead of them.

“We’re going to continue to clean as we go as much as we can, but if overnight, we get more come down and we come back in early tomorrow morning and there’s a lot of clean up, we’ll do it in stages. We’ll try to get the front part of the park open, like maybe up to the ranger station and public safety building first. That way people can get on the park, use the park,” said Greene.

Presque Isle wasn’t the only area impacted tens of thousands of people in the region have been without power at some point on Tuesday.

Several neighborhoods in the City of Erie were impacted by a lack of traffic lights and low-hanging wires.

And the top wind speed has been reported as higher than 60 miles an hour.