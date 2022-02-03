Winter storm continues onslaught in Erie region

The snowstorm has finally arrived in Erie. As the Your Weather Authority team of meteorologists predicted, it’s already dumped a lot of snow in the area.

People say it’s been hard to shovel out of their driveway or cars because of all of the snow. However, the weather didn’t stop them from helping their neighbors.

The snowstorm, continuing Thursday night, left streets covered in thick snow and relentless winds.

“Erie, lovely weather, you’ve got to love it,” said Jake Hollamon, Erie resident.

But, one thing people are continuing to do is to take care of their homes, such as Jake Hollamon, who has been shoveling his driveway to stay ahead of the storm.

“I’ll probably have to do it every couple of hours to try to keep up, so it’s not as bad in the morning,” Hollamon said.

While people are shoveling their driveway, one resident took it a step further to help his neighborhood by clearing off the snow on the sidewalks, which he says he does every year.

“Just shoveling out the fire hydrant, so they can get to them easy enough, trying to clear off the sidewalks and make it easier so they don’t have to walk on the street,” said Ed Reid, Erie resident.

As more snow is expected overnight, people say they are doing one thing to prepare before lifting more heavy snow.

“I’m going to drink a lot of hot tea tonight, going to take me a nice, hot shower and relax and get ready for tomorrow,” said Scott Harris, Erie resident.

“Getting a lot of rest, getting a lot of rest, that’s about it,” Hollamon said.

Snow plow crews are also staying prepared by working around the clock.

“We are still going to have 25-30 plows out all day. We are on our seven to seven schedule, so we will stay on that until we are caught up,” said Jeff Gibbens, Assistant Bureau Chief, City of Erie Streets Department.

According to the City of Erie Streets Department, another thing people can do is make sure you parked your car accordingly to the winter parking regulations.

People say they are hoping Friday won’t be as bad as Thursday night with the weather. They are hoping for an easier day with clearing the snow.