Winter Storm: Crews across Erie and Pennsylvania gear up

City and state plows are gearing up for the winter storms and Penelec crews are prepared to respond to power outages.

Penelec personnel are ready to respond to power outages caused by heavy snowfall and ice accumulation. One Penelec spokesperson says they are implementing the storm’s response plan.

“We begin to staff more dispatchers, so that sends to the crews to the areas of damage. We’ve got more damage assessors on. They’re the folks that go out on the field and see the job, ‘Hey, we need this equipment and we need this material in this location.’ So, we have more eyes on the ground,” said Todd Meyers, Spokesperson for First Energy.

The City Streets Bureau Chief says, in preparation for the storm, work will begin even before the snow starts to fall.

“We’ll treat the roads as much as we can. When there’s a buildup of snow, we can always start plowing after that. We can scrape the snow off the streets,” said Steve Sornberger, Bureau Chief of Streets for the City of Erie.

PennDOT plows are prepared to remove snow and ice from Erie County roads. State workers are staying late to manage the overnight storm.

“We’re keeping an eye on the storm to when exactly it’s going to move into the area, but we’re prepared to have our crews already staying over late, they’re usually done at 8 o’clock. We’ve already talked to them staying on because we realized the storm is going to hit overnight, so we’ve already made all of those plans,” said Jill Harry, Press Officer for PennDOT.