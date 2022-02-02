Winter Storm: Local stores selling out of snow blowers

Low supply, high demand. As we get ready for what may be another round of wicked, winter weather, many stores are sold out of snow blowers.

Repair shops are also dealing with what seems like a never ending supply of ones that need to be fixed.

Every winter, Gerlach’s Power Equipment on West 26th Street has a showroom full of snow blowers. But, not this year. They usually can reorder ones without a problem.

“It has been worse this year, the supply chain. We thought it would continue to get better but it’s actually getting worse cause no one can keep up with the demand,” said Mitch Gerlach, Gerlach’s Power Equipment General Manager.

At Gerlach’s, the inventory supply is short but it seems like there is a neve ending supply of ones that need to be fixed.

“Lots of repairs. We do pick up and delivery, so we have a couple of guys bringing them in for all of the guys here to get them fixed up. People dropping them off and, of course, everyone is in a big rush to get them back before the next blast, so we are doing the best we can to get them back to people so they have them for the storms,” Gerlach said.

At Kraus Department Store, they are also sold out of snow blowers. It doesn’t look like they will be getting any more because of supply chain issues.

“People have been calling, yes, calling left and right, trying to find them. Especially, when the first snowfall came, we sould three in the first two hours that we were open,” said Adam Nowosielski, General Manager at Kraus Department Store.

But, they still have plenty of snow shovels in stock.

“I have more coming in, I have been selling tons and tons of shovels, going back two weeks to MLK, the first time we got a lot of snow. We sold tons and tons of shovels,” Nowosielski said.

He says when they were looking to order more snow blowers, they’re usually two to three times more than they normally are.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Gerlach says while it has been hard to get new snow blowers, new parts are coming in quickly. So, those repairs can be done in a timely fashion.