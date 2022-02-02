Winter Storm: Penelec preparing for potential power outages

Preparations are underway for another blast of winter weather.

One electric company is preparing for what could be a powerful winter storm.

One Penelec spokesperson says it’s all hands on deck to respond to power outages across Erie County. FirstEnergy Corporation personnel are ready to respond to power outages caused by heavy snowfall and ice accumulation.

Penelec workers in Erie are prepared to respond to service interruptions that might happen during the upcoming winter storm.

One Penelec spokesperson says they are implementing their storm response plan, which means the company will staff more dispatchers in an effort to send crews to areas of damage.

More damage assessors will be in the field to assess what equipment and materials are needed. The Penelec spokesperson says if necessary, more line workers will be called in to help respond to customers calls.

“We have all our contractors on stand by. Any people who are out there right now, they’re building power lines for us, they may be detaining lines. We have a lot of qualified line workers who aren’t part of Penelec, per se, but they work day in and day out in our footprint, and they will be switching hats from doing construction work to doing storm restoration work,” said Todd Meyers, spokesperson, FirstEnergy.

