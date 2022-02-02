Winter storm warning is in effect

Erie, PA (WJET) – Light steady rain will continue to advance through the evening. Rain will change to a brief light mix before changing to snow by Thursday morning. Snow increases through the day on Thursday, with several inches possible. The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning for the entire area through Friday morning.

Winter storm warning.

Snow amounts by Thursday morning will only range from 1-3 inches. Light snow becomes steadier through Thursday and into Thursday night before tapering by Friday morning. The Thursday evening commute will be slippery, with an additional 3-8″ possible through Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

Snowfall timeline.

This will be a fairly manageable snowfall compared to the storm on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This will be a prolonged light but steady snow falling through out Thursday and into Thursday night. Here’s a look at the projected snow totals by Friday morning. Snow accumulations will range anywhere from 8-12″ area wide. Locally higher snowfall amounts in excess of 1 foot is possible over portions of northern Erie, Ashtabula, and Chautauqua counties, with areas of lake enhanced snow developing.

Updated snow forecast through Friday morning.

There could be an additional light fluffy accumulation, as some localized lake effect snow lingers into Friday evening. Local lake snow showers and flurries taper heading into Saturday morning.

