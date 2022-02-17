Winter Storm Warning issued for Erie and Ashtabula Counties

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has upgraded Erie and Ashtabula Counties to a Winter Storm Warning.

Rain changing over to sleet could produce up to 1/4″ inches of ice glazing before the precipitation turns to snow after midnight and yields 2-4″ of accumulation by morning.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s severe weather email alerts

Watch out for slick roads, ice on branches and possible power outages developing Thursday evening in the next few hours.

To check out your forecast anytime, click here.