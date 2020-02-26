Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern, Southern Erie County and Crawford County

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Northern and Southern Erie County and Crawford County.

The storm is expected to last from late Wednesday night until Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations expected will be around 6 to 10 inches. However, higher amounts in excess of a foot are possible.

Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are also possible across inland Erie County.

Chautauqua County has issued a blizzard warning. The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening until 4 p.m. Friday.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are expected in Chautauqua County. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected and could result in severe blowing and drifting snow.

Ashtabula Inland County and Ashtabula Lakeshore County have issued a winter storm watch. Snow accumulations of around 5 to 8 inches are expected. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are possible.

Warren County has issued a winter weather advisory. The advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday. Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible.