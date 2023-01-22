Snow bands will develop in the region this morning, with snow steady at times through the afternoon and possibly early evening. Accumulations of 2-4″ by late evening Erie and Crawford counties and areas west. Despite marginally cold temperatures, roads will get slick. Caution driving as the snow develops. More weather details at www.yourerie.com/weather or YE2GO app
