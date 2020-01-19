Winter weather continues throughout Erie County

A week ago, we broke record breaking temperatures for January some area s reaching 70 degrees.

Drivers are taking extra precautions as snowfall continues throughout Midwestern Pennsylvania.

Many motorists have seen a significant amount of accidents take place on interstate 90 from icy and snowy conditions.

Frank Koos, Ripley, New York resident says, “It’ll happen every couple of years, every two or three years. It’s not a good deal.”

PennDOT is also urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel and have enforced speed restrictions.

Some drivers are even braving the snow storm to get their errands done during the weekend.

Michael McCafferty, an Erie resident says, “Probably if you don’t have to be outside, stay inside because that’s where we’re going. We’re going right back inside. It’s pretty lousy, the highways are lousy, and Peach Street is lousy.”

Other drivers say they had to cancel their plans this weekend and take extra precautions due to the severity of the weather.

Kendra Meltzer, a visitor from Minnesota says, “I was going to drive back to Cleveland today, but I guess there’s a semi truck blocking the highway and they shut it down, so I’m not going to do that today.”



