Winter weather may take a toll on Presque Isle beaches

Strong winds hitting much of the upper Great Lakes creating waves up to 11 feet high and wind gusts of up to 40 MPH. This, on top of a beach system that has already been hit hard due to the lack of ice cover over the lake.

Strong winds blowing into the bay of Presque Isle are not unusual. However, the winter weather without any ice covering the lake could soon take a toll on the beaches.

This morning, water levels reaching near the record highs we experienced over this past summer. Park director Matt Greene saying it has been an unusual winter, adding they are monitoring the beaches and looking at contingency plans that could include potential closures.

“Obviously we’re going to think about public safety first. Can people get down to the park safely to recreate or do what they want to do on the park. Second is show are we going to protect the infrastructure long term.”

Greene adding they almost closed a portion of the back, but came to the conclusion there was no danger.