Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the winter weather impacting the region into Tuesday morning, the slippery conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions and road closures. Most roads are snow and/or slush covered. Below is a list of current road closures.

According to 511, as of 3:20 AM: Interstate 90 Westbound remains closed between Exit 16: PA 98 – Franklin Center/Fairview and Exit 9: PA 18 – Platea/Girard due to an overturned semi-truck.

As of 3:15 AM: Interstate 90 Eastbound has a lane restriction near Mile Marker 28, between Exits 27 and 29 due to an accident.

PennDOT temporarily reduces speed limits to 45 mph on the following interstates:

Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion)

Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to the I-79 interchange

Interstate 86 from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line

Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line

