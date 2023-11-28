Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the winter weather impacting the region into Tuesday morning, the slippery conditions will cause dangerous travel conditions and road closures. Most roads are snow and/or slush covered. Below is a list of current road closures.
According to 511, as of 3:20 AM: Interstate 90 Westbound remains closed between Exit 16: PA 98 – Franklin Center/Fairview and Exit 9: PA 18 – Platea/Girard due to an overturned semi-truck.
As of 3:15 AM: Interstate 90 Eastbound has a lane restriction near Mile Marker 28, between Exits 27 and 29 due to an accident.
PennDOT temporarily reduces speed limits to 45 mph on the following interstates:
- Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion)
- Interstate 80 from the Ohio state line to the I-79 interchange
- Interstate 86 from beginning of I-86 to the New York state line
- Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line
