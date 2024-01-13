Strong winds and wintry conditions impacted residents and those visiting the region over the three-day weekend.

After Tuesday’s wind storm, Erie residents are bracing for round two this weekend. Visitors from Pittsburgh said within 24 hours they’ve dealt with wind, snow and hail.

He said last night the power went out and left them in a little bit of a scary situation.

“We’re in our hotel and we we’re going from the first floor to the second and we got between the floors and it just stopped. My wife went crazy. She was acting worse than if she was in a plane having turbulence,” said Ed Haggerty who was visiting Erie.

With these conditions, tier 2 road restrictions remain in effect for both Interstates 86 and 90 in Pennsylvania.