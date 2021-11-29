Winter weather to blame for rollover accident on Rt. 99

The blast of winter weather has continued to make driving hazardous.

Slippery roads are being blamed for several crashes in the area Monday morning. That includes a rollover accident in the 9700 block of Route 99.

State Police and McKean firefighters were called around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Once on the scene, crews found one car on its roof.

One person was checked out at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

