Winter Wonderland at Asbury Woods

Asbury Woods is helping visitors beat the holiday blues this year.

Carissa Snarski, Director of Marketing at Asbury Woods says, “Having Christmas lights, having time together during the holiday season is one way to bring back a sense of normalcy.”

More than 80 visitors are walking through a winter wonderland on Sunday as lights twinkle across the woods and wetlands.

Preparation for this year’s event started in the Fall. Dozens of volunteers worked together to plan how to safely allow visitors to the event.

Brian Swanson, Girard resident says, “During the pandemic, it’s just nice to get out, have some time outside of the house.”

This year’s traditions come with modifications.

Usually, the nature center has some activities inside, but this year it’s focusing on the great outdoors.

The Winter Wonderland event will take place everyday except December 24th and 25th. The event is also free to the public.



