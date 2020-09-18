Wintergreen Gorge Trail System officially open for area hikers

Hikers of all skill levels around the region will now have a newly finished trail to explore.

Penn State Behrend announcing the official opening of the Wintergreen Gorge Trail System.

The new system boasts a more accessible group of trails, with many being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Among the highlights are access to Four Mile Creek, a loop that offers seating areas and signage with information about the area.

“We took time and effort, we pulled together the partners, the finances, to be able to take care of this space for future generations.” said Sherri Mason, Sustainability Coordinator.

Mason also pointing out that while the trail is mainly designed for hiking, bicycles are welcome as well.