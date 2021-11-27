Wintry pattern with lake snow by Sunday night

Erie, PA (WJET) – Area wide light snow transitions to occasional snow showers and flurries through Sunday, as the fast moving clipper system scoots to the East. Yet another storm system will approach on Sunday, with a strong cold front that moves through Sunday afternoon. In the wake of the cold front, lake effect snow showers, flurries, and embedded brief squalls develop by late Sunday through Sunday night.

Many areas will wake up to a fresh coating to 2-3 inches by Sunday morning. Additional snow fall through Sunday will be fairly manageable. Temperatures will approach 40° on Sunday, which will make it difficult for any appreciable snow accumulation. There could be an additional inch or two mainly on grassy surfaces through the day. It is possible for some rain showers to mix with snow showers during the daylight hours of Sunday.

Sunday Planning Forecast

There will be more important lake effect snow developing by Sunday night. Several inches are possible over interior sections of Erie county through Monday morning. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for interior Erie county (South of I-90) through Monday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for interior Ashtabula, Crawford, Warren and Chautauqua counties through Monday morning.

Latest Watches, Warning & Advisories.

Here’s a look at the preliminary snowfall projections through early Monday morning. As always, we’ll keep you posted if anything changes.