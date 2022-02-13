Wish granted as five-year-old enjoys day at Splash Lagoon

A five-year-old boy who was diagnosed with a serious disease was treated to a day of fun thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Anthony was granted his wish by the Make-A-Wish Greater PA and West Virginia chapter. His wish was to go to Splash Lagoon.

The weekend of fun for Anthony also included bowling at Hooch and Blotto’s.

Scott Enterprises, who owns and operates Splash Lagoon, donated multiple passes and vouchers to help grant Anthony’s wish.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We happen to be lucky enough to have those things for him and he is very excited about it, and it is nice to have kids have a smile on their face and have something to look forward to,” said Nick Scott, President of Scott Enterprises.